Coming generations will be grateful to Singh for contributions to India's cultural regeneration: PM

Expressing deep pain at the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that coming generations will remain forever grateful to him for his contributions towards India's "cultural regeneration".

Modi said he was saddened beyond words at his demise.

Singh was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in its centuries-old traditions, he said and lauded him as a "statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human".

He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said.

दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं। कल्याण सिंह जी जमीन से जुड़े बड़े राजनेता और कुशल प्रशासक होने के साथ-साथ एक महान व्यक्तित्व के स्वामी थे। उत्तर प्रदेश के विकास में उनका योगदान अमिट है। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/Z3fq49n1yE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Modi spoke to Singh's son Rajveer Singh, a Lok Sabha MP of the BJP, to convey his condolences.

"Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women," he said.

Singh (89), who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow said.

Singh was closely associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished when he was the state's chief minister in 1992.

The Supreme Court had in 2019 handed over the disputed site to Hindu bodies, paving the way for the beginning of the construction of Ram temple there.

A backward caste leader, Singh was instrumental in the rise of the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh in 1990s.