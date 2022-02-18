Comments by outsiders not acceptable: MEA on Hijab row

Comments by outsiders on internal issues not acceptable: MEA on Hijab row

MEA spokesperson said that India has a constitutional mechanism, judicial system and democratic ethos which gives a framework to find solutions to such things

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2022, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 02:44 ist
Hijab-wearing Muslim students walk in the premises of Government First Grade College and Centre for P.G Studies, after the recent hijab ban in Udupi town in the southern state of Karnataka. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated its stand on criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in Karnataka, saying comments by outsiders on internal issues will not be acceptable.

Responding to a question on the Hijab row at a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This is not a topic of the Ministry of External Affairs. We don't have a direct comment. You would have seen our statements that this being an internal matter of India, any comment on it by an outsider or another country is not welcome."

He asserted that India has a constitutional mechanism, judicial system and democratic ethos which gives a framework to find solutions to such things. 

"And this issue is sub-judice. The Karnataka High Court is looking into it," he added.

Also read: Karnataka government order says no to hijab, saffron shawls in minority institutions

Comments by outsiders on internal issues and matters relating to India's Constitution and its people will not be acceptable, Bagchi said.

India had last week also rejected criticism by some nations over the row and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcomed.

Bagchi had said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities.

India on Tuesday had also slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "motivated" comments against it and accused the grouping of having a "communal mindset", a day after the bloc expressed concerns over the Haridwar hate speeches and the dress code row in Karnataka.

Bagchi had said that the OIC continues to be "hijacked" by "vested interests" to further their "nefarious propaganda" against India, seen as a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, responding to another question on Quad during Thursday's briefing, Bagchi said the grouping had come a long way in a short time. 

It has had a physical meeting at the heads of state level and also had foreign ministers' meets, he noted.

The topics that it is discussing are positive in terms of being a force for global good, Bagchi added. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hijab row
Karnataka News
India News
Hijab
Ministry of External Affairs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

 