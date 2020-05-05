'Continue anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical'

Commerce ministry recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 12:47 ist
Representative image.

The commerce ministry has recommended for continuation of anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical used in food and pharma industry with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports.

In a notification, the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has said there is "positive" evidence of likelihood of dumping of Sodium Citrate and injury to the domestic industry if the existing anti-dumping duty would be removed.

"The designated authority considers it appropriate to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty" on the chemical, it has said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The directorate has recommended two duties USD 96.05 per tonne and USD 152.78 per tonne. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose this duty.

In its probe, the directorate has concluded there is continued dumping of the product from China and "the imports are likely to enter the Indian market at dumped prices in the event of expiry of duty".

The revenue department had imposed duty in May 2015 for five years. It ends on May 19 this year.

"Before the expiry of the said duty, Posy Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, constituting the domestic industry has filed a duly substantiated application before the authority...for initiation of sunset review investigation concerning imports of Sodium Citrate originating in or exported from China, alleging likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry in case of cessation of existing anti-dumping duties," it added.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India.

 

 

In its probe, the directorate has to conclude whether the imported products are impacting domestic industries.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. India and China are members of this Geneva-based organisation, which deals with global trade norms. China is a key trading partner of India.  

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
China

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 