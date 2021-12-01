Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 100

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 100

In Delhi, the 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,101 per cylinder

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 01 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 11:59 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for commercial usage was increased by Rs 100 per cylinder on Wednesday (December 1), according to multiple media reports. 

In Delhi, the 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,101 per cylinder. 

This is a second hike after the price was increased on November 1.

More to follow...

