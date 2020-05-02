Commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till May 17 midnight: DGCA

Commercial flights to remain suspended till May 17

Cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the DGCA are allowed to operate

A day after the Modi government announced extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 17, the DGCA on Saturday said all commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till midnight of May 17.

"It is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic, respectively, in due course," a circular of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the DGCA are allowed to operate.

 

Coronavirus has infected over 37,000 people and killed more than 1,200 people in India till now.

The first phase of lockdown in India was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and would end on May 3. The third phase would be from May 4 to 17. 

