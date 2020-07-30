Common norms of fee fixation for private, public higher education institutions

Same norms for pvt, public higher education institution

Sagar Kulkarni
  • Jul 30 2020, 00:48 ist
The National Education Policy seeks to create 3.5 crore new seats in higher education institutions and evolve common norms for fee fixation for public and private institutions within a broad regulatory framework.

The policy also states that all higher education institutions will have to transparently disclose fees charged by them and any profits have to be ploughed back in the sector.

The policy treats all educational institutions as a ‘not for profit’ entity with clear guidelines for transparent public disclosure of all financial matters.

It also asks standalone higher education institutions and professional education institutions to evolve into multi-disciplinary institutions.

The policy also called for a single higher education regulator called Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). However, medical and legal colleges will be kept out of its purview.

The policy aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education including vocational education from 26.3 per cent in 2018 to 50 per cent by 2035 and add 3.5 crore new seats to Higher Education Institutions.

