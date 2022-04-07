Common purposes lands can't be reverted to proprietors on merging of part of Gram Sabha with municipality: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared a common purposes land carved out as part of agrarian reforms and vested with Panchayat for their management and control cannot be reverted back to proprietors just because a part of Gram Sabha is merged with the municipality.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramaian held that even if a part of the Gram Sabha area is merged into the municipality, then the municipality will have control over the land so reserved for the erstwhile village community which will now form part of the urban area.

"Such vesting is not a part of agrarian reforms but shall be on account of extension of municipal limits. When the municipal limits are extended, the residents of the Panchayat also became residents of the municipality. The common purposes of the village community prior to the extension of the municipal limits would be deemed to be common purposes for which land can be utilised by the municipality," the bench said.

"Therefore, such vesting of land reserved for common purposes is not an acquisition for the first time but the transition of the land reserved for common purposes in the changed scenario when the land vest with the municipality," the bench added.

In its judgement on a batch of appeals arising out of a Haryana law, the bench said common purposes land vested with Panchayat can't be reverted back to proprietors for redistribution as those are carved out not only for the present but future requirements as well.

"Such land would not be available for sale so as to confer the title on the purchaser in view of the fact that the Panchayat is not the full owner of the land but while exercising control and management, it is duty-bound to safeguard the land for the benefit of the village community," the court said.

Though the land vests with the Panchayat, such land should be utilised only for common purposes for the benefit of the village community, which is not limited to traditional benefits of the village community i.e., land for grazing of cattle, dumping of dead animals, schools and hospitals but also the activities which would be required in future, keeping in view the modernisation of the village economy, the bench added.

The top court also held even if any land reserved for common purposes is not actually being put to any common purpose, it cannot be termed as a 'Bachat' land and thus open for the purpose of repartition amongst the proprietors.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: