Common Service Centre ties up with FB

Common Service Centre (CSC), a special purpose vehicle set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Infomation Technology (Meity) to deliver government services to the door-step of common man, has partnered with Facebook to train 2.5 lakh women entrepreneurs across the country in digital marketing.

The social networking giant in association with 5,000 women CSC owners will help rural women to leverage their earnings from various marketing tools available on Facebook.

"We have created a tool kit for curriculum and training on digital marketing which will create new and exciting opportunities for women entrepreneurs. We also have prepared a safety kit to make Facebook users, particularly women, know about safety of data and its privacy. We do believe that we have a role in bridging massive gender gap in accessing Internet”, said Ajit Mohan, managing director Facebook India, at the CSC Diwas.

CSC CEO Dr Dinesh Tyagi said, "Tie up with Facebook will create better job opportunities for our women VLEs as well as other women workforce in rural areas. VLEs also do advocacy and campaigning for providing government services to the people and this has created momentum at the local level.”