Communal clash erupts again in Gujarat's Himmatnagar, 4 detained

At least four people were detained by police after members of two different communities engaged in stone-pelting in Himmatnagar town of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, officials said.

The incident took place in the Vanzaravas area on Monday night, police said.

In some videos shared on social media, some people can be seen throwing petrol bombs at another locality.

According to Superintendent of Police Vishalkumar Vaghela, it was a minor flare-up and tear gas shells were also lobbed to disperse the mob.

"Upon learning about the clash, we rushed to the spot and took the situation under control. We have detained four people on the spot. The flare-up was minor and the situation has been quickly brought under control" Vaghela told PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Himmatnagar town witnessed violence, stone-pelting and clashes between two communities after stones were hurled on a Ram Navami procession.

To prevent such incidents, the district collector has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits the gathering of more than 5 people, in some of the sensitive areas of the town, including the Chhaparia area where arson and stone-pelting were reported on Sunday.

