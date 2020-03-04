Communal Violence Bill remained untouched in Parliament for 9 years

Even as Delhi faced one of its worst communal riots in which at least 42 lives were lost, a Bill on the prevention and the control of communal violence and the speedy investigation of incidents continued to languish in the Parliament.

The Communal Violence (Prevention, Control and Rehabilitation of Victims) Bill, 2004, remain untouched in Parliament for nine years between 2005 and 2014 before being withdrawn by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government.

There have been no talks about the Bill, either by the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government, or the Opposition, UPA, in recent times.

History of the Bill

The Communal Violence (Prevention, Control and Rehabilitation of Victims) Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Dec. 5, 2005. It was referred to a standing committee on home affairs on Jan. 1, 2016. The committee then submitted the report and referred the Bill on Dec. 13, 2006.

On Feb. 5, 2014, the Bill was withdrawn in the Rajya Sabha by the UPA Government as they wanted a stronger law.

Highlights of the Bill

1. The Communal Violence (Prevention, Control and Rehabilitation of Victims) Bill, 2005, provides for (a) prevention and control of communal violence, (b) speedy investigation and trials, and (c) rehabilitation of victims.

2. The state government can declare an area as communally disturbed under certain conditions. The district magistrate or a competent authority appointed by the state government can take measures such as regulating the assembly of people, directing people to deposit arms, searching premises etc. to control communal violence.

3. The Bill doubles punishment for offenders when compared with existing laws. The state government shall establish special courts to try offences under this law. These courts may direct convicted persons to pay compensation to victims or dependents.

4. The Bill calls for Communal Disturbance Relief and Rehabilitation Councils to be formed at the national, state and district levels.

5. The district council shall pay at least 20 per cent of the total compensation as immediate compensation to victims.