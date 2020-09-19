Communist veteran Roza Deshpande passes away at 91

Communist veteran Roza Deshpande passes away at 91

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 19 2020, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 17:42 ist
Roza Deshpande. Credit: Twitter/muzaffarhussain.

Veteran communist leader and former Lok Sabha member Roza Deshpande died at her residence here on Saturday afternoon due to old age, sources said.

Deshpande, 91, was the daughter of Shripad Amrit Dange, one of the founders of the Communist Party of India.

She is survived by a son and a daughter.

Deshpande had taken part in the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement (the movement for the creation of the state of Maharashtra) and the Goa liberation struggle as a member of the All India Students Federation.

In 1974, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bombay South Central constituency.

She had also led a campaign to get maternity leave benefits for working women, and served on various central and state government committees on labour problems, particularly those of women workers.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences over her demise.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CPI
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

 