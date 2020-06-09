Community spread in Delhi: Centre, AAP at loggerheads

A confrontation is brewing between the BJP-ruled Centre and AAP-led Delhi government on Tuesday (June 9) over declaring community spread of COVID-19 in the national capital with central officials ruling out the city entering the third stage of virus transmission and state administration insisting that there is no point in indulging in technicalities.

Central officials told a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal that there is no community transmission in the capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters after the meeting.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said the only Centre has the authority to declare community spread and it should not dig deep into technicalities, as health authorities could not trace from where around 50% of COVID-19 patients contracted the disease and their contacts.

The meeting came a day after Baijal reversed the Delhi government’s order reserving state government-run and private hospitals in the city for Delhi residents.

Sisodia, who attended the meeting in place of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in self-isolation after developing COVID-19 like symptoms, said he requested Baijal to restore Delhi government’s order but he refused to.

He said the LG was asked whether he had statistics on how many beds would be needed in case people from outside flock to the capital. He claimed Baijal did not have answers.

In the meeting, it was told that it is expected that there will be 5.5 lakh cases in the capital by July 31 and 80,000 beds will be needed

“By June 15, there will be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. It is expected that there will be one lakh cases by June 30 with a need for 15,000 beds. By July 15, there will be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds,” Sisodia said.

With the LG not in a mood to restore the order, he said, they would abide by his decision and would try to implement it to the best of their ability.