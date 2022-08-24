Case against Aamir's film for 'ridiculing' disabilities

Complaint against 'Laal Singh Chadha', 'Shabash Mithu' for 'ridiculing' differently-abled people

The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 10:07 ist
Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie. Credit: IANS Photo

A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

Complainant Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability, has shared the copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner on his complaint.

However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the social justice and empowerment ministry.

According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the matter.

The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.

Aamir Khan
Entertainment News

