Complaint against Oppn for naming coalition I.N.D.I.A

Complaint filed with Delhi police claiming Oppn parties violated Emblems Act by naming their coalition I.N.D.I.A

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 22:12 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at a press conference after the opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A complaint was filed at Barakhamba Road police station here against 26 political parties, accusing them of making improper use of the name "I.N.D.I.A" for their alliance for undue influence in elections and violating the Emblems Act, police said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by Avnish Mishra. No case has been registered so far, they said.

The complainant cited news reports that 26 political parties have constituted an alliance and have decided to name it 'I.N.D.I.A', which is an abbreviation for ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’.

He alleged it was improper to use the name "I.N.D.I.A" for "undue influence and personation at elections" by these political parties.

"Clearly, the aforenamed political parties have contravened Sec. 3 of the Emblems Act by using the name "I.N.D.I.A" as the name of their political alliance and hence are liable to be punished under Section 5 of the said Act," the complaint stated.

The Emblems and Names (Prevention of improper use) Act seeks to prevent the improper use of certain emblems and names for professional and commercial purposes.

Mishra requested in his complaint that police take necessary action against these parties.

On Tuesday, 26 opposition parties announced the formation of their coalition - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) - to unitedly take on the ruling NDA in the Lok Sabha election next year.

I.N.D.I.A
NDA
India News
Delhi Police

