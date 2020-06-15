Complete lockdown in Chennai, parts of 3 districts from June 19

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a complete lockdown for 12 days beginning June 19 in the state capital of Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts that share borders with this metropolis.

The announcement came hours after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met with an expert committee of doctors that suggested tightening of restrictions in Chennai and its neighbouring districts that have been grappling with an exponential increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus.

The complete lockdown will be implemented in the limits of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and in certain parts in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts that are either close to Chennai or share borders with the metropolis.

Situation in Chennai, and parts of the aforementioned three districts is grim as they account for over 80 percent (37,352) of the total 44,661 cases that have been reported in the state as on June 14. The restrictions imposed will be similar to the first phase of the lockdown between March 25 and April 14.

“The lockdown will be in force from 12 am on June 19 to June 30 and it has been imposed under the Disaster Management Act,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

During the lockdown, taxis, private vehicles, and auto rickshaws will be banned, while there will be no restrictions on ambulance and other vehicles that are in use for emergency services. While shops and petrol pumps will be open from 6 am to 2 pm, restaurants will be allowed to operate only for ‘parcel’ from 6 am to 8 pm.

Banks will function only on two days – June 29 and June 30 – while ATMs and transport of money to be loaded into the money vending kiosks will continue to function as usual.

An intensified lockdown will be implemented on June 21 and June 28 -- both Sundays -- without any relaxations.