Compulsory licences of drugs, vaccine may not ramp up production, Centre tells SC

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that its suggestion for compulsory licensing of drugs and vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic, may not result in enhanced production due to constraints on availability of raw materials.

It said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs, is making all efforts to enhance the availability of Remdesivir through ramping up of production and sourcing through imports.

"In the current scenario, the main constraint is in availability of raw materials and essential inputs. Therefore, any additional permissions and licenses may not result in increased production immediately," the Centre said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

The government also pointed out it is difficult to predict the trend of the pandemic and therefore difficult to forecast the demand for Remdesivir, anti-viral drug with a reasonable degree of certainty.

However, it said that resorting to statutory powers either for essential drugs or for vaccines having patent issues would have “serious, severe and unintended adverse consequences” in the country’s efforts being made on global platform.

In its order on May 2, the bench had referred to the emergency provisions under the Patents Act to ask if the Centre will invoke the law to suspend the intellectual property rights in respect of essential drug such as Remdesivir and grant compulsory licenses to some other manufacturers for ramping up their production.

With regard to vaccines, the government said in order to speed-up the regulatory process of use of offshore vaccines within the country and to accelerate the access, the regulatory and testing processes have been simplified that may shorten the time by four months.

Foreign vaccines which were administered globally in large numbers after approvals by USA, UK, EU and WHO will go straight for market deployment while bridging trials will be carried out simultaneously. Earlier, it was mandatory to conduct bridging trials prior to market deployment.

Noting that the maximum retail price of Remdesivir was fixed at Rs 3500, the court had asked the government to consider invoking the statutory powers of Drugs (Prices Control) Order to cap the prices of several other essential drugs like Favipiravir, Tociluzumab, Enoxaparin, Ivermectin, Methylprednisolone, Paracetamol and Hydroxy-chloroquine.

The government said that such a step was under their consideration and that exercise of statutory power shall have to be a calibrated executive response keeping several factors, national and global factors, in mind.