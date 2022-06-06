Maharashtra's Covid positivity rate nears 10%

Concern grows as Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra nears 10%

On Monday, the state reported 1,036 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,94,233 and 1,47,866, respectively

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 06 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 21:00 ist

The financial capital of the country and neighbouring districts have shown a high positivity rate promoting the Maharashtra government to appeal yet again to people to re-start the use of masks. 

On Monday, the state reported 1,036 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,94,233 and 1,47,866, respectively. 

During the day, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation reported 676 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 10,70,534 and 19,569, respectively. The number of active patients in Mumbai now is 5,238.

Also Read | India logs 4,518 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,779 recoveries

In Mumbai, a total of 6,897 tests were conducted taking the positivity rate to around 10 per cent. 

During the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the emerging Covid-19 situation was reviewed. 

“Six districts have shown a high positivity rate, which is a matter of concern and hence all precautions need to be taken,” said Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope. 

The maximum number of cases are coming from the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, the neighbouring MMR districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad and Pune.

In fact, the Mumbai-Pune belt was the worst affected during the first, second and third waves. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

All you need to know about norovirus

All you need to know about norovirus

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

 