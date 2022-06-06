Concern grows as Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra nears 10%

The financial capital of the country and neighbouring districts have shown a high positivity rate promoting the Maharashtra government to appeal yet again to people to re-start the use of masks.

On Monday, the state reported 1,036 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 78,94,233 and 1,47,866, respectively.

During the day, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation reported 676 cases and zero deaths taking the progressive total to 10,70,534 and 19,569, respectively. The number of active patients in Mumbai now is 5,238.

In Mumbai, a total of 6,897 tests were conducted taking the positivity rate to around 10 per cent.

During the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the emerging Covid-19 situation was reviewed.

“Six districts have shown a high positivity rate, which is a matter of concern and hence all precautions need to be taken,” said Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope.

The maximum number of cases are coming from the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, the neighbouring MMR districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad and Pune.

In fact, the Mumbai-Pune belt was the worst affected during the first, second and third waves.