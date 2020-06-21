Condition of COVID-19 infected Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain improves

Condition of COVID-19 infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after he was administered plasma therapy, officials said on Sunday.

Jain (55) was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, two days after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, after developing symptoms for the virus infection.

Officials said his fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. He is likely to be shifted out of Intensive Care Unit of the Max Hospital in the next 24 hours where he was shifted for plasma therapy.

The 55-year-old politician, a close aide of Kejriwal, has been in the forefront of the Delhi government's activities against the spread of the pandemic. He had been holding regular media briefings every morning.

He also attended the meeting called by Amit Shah on Sunday.