Conducting pilot project for automatic number plate recognition system: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government is conducting a pilot project for an automatic number plate recognition system with a view to reducing traffic congestion at toll plazas and charging vehicle owners for the exact distance driven on the tolled highways.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is conducting a pilot project of automatic number plate recognition system (Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping the vehicles," Gadkari said while addressing an event organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

On all newly-constructed national highways and existing four-plus-lane national highways, an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being installed to provide seamless and safe traffic operation. With this new technology, the government wants to achieve two objectives--free flow of traffic on toll booths and pay as per you travel, he said.

"The ministry aims to implement the Intelligence Traffic System (ITS) on 15,000 km of the national highway by 2024 to strengthen road safety," the road transport and highways minister added.

During 2018-19, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plazas was eight minutes.

With the introduction of FASTags during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average waiting time for vehicles has now come down to 47 seconds.

Despite improvement in the waiting time, at certain locations, especially near cities, and densely populated towns, there are still some delays at toll plazas during peak hours, Gadkari said.

The Minister said the government is working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy, that will facilitate the charging of heavy-duty trucks and buses.

An electric highway generally refers to a road that supplies power to vehicles traveling on it, including through overhead power lines.

The government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity, he said.