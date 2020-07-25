CAIT presents over 10,000 rakhis for Indian soldiers

Confederation of All India Traders presents over 10,000 rakhis for Indian soldiers to Defence Minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 20:55 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Traders' body CAIT on Saturday presented more than 10,000 rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh designed by women entrepreneurs for Indian soldiers posted at borders with China and Pakistan, amid its campaign for boycott of Chinese goods. 

The rakhis handed over to Singh included 'Modi Rakhi' made in Delhi.

"The rakhis handed over to Singh for the soldiers consist of Modi Rakhi made in Delhi, Jute Rakhi made in Nagpur, Paint Rakhi made in Jaipur, Seed Rakhi made in Pune, Wool Rakhi made in Satna, Jharkhand Rakhi made from tribal items in Jamshedpur, Tea leaves Rakhi made in Tinsukia in Assam, Rakhi made with tea leaves in Kolkata, Silk Rakhi made in Kolkata, fashionable rakhi made in Mumbai, etc," CAIT said. 

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said women entrepreneurs have made millions of rakhis by using Indian goods in collaboration with women of lower economic strata from different states.

"These rakhis will be distributed to traders and their employees through trade associations spread across the country," CAIT said.

