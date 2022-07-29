Confident that athletes will give their best: PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for CWG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence their stupendous performances will keep inspiring the people of the country.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

"Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham," Modi tweeted.

Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022

"I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances," the prime minister said.