PM Modi congratulates next British PM Liz Truss

Confident that India-UK partnership will be strengthened under Truss' leadership: PM Modi

Truss polled 81,326 votes, compared to Sunak's 60,399 in an election with a high turnout of 82.6%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 19:00 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and expressed confidence that under her leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened.

UK foreign secretary Truss on Monday defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest and will now go on to formally take charge as British Prime Minister as Boris Johnson’s successor.

"Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened," Modi said in a tweet.

"Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," he said.

The 47-year-old senior UK Cabinet minister was widely expected to become the third female British Prime Minister after 170,000 online and postal votes cast by Tory members, ending Sunak's historic run as the first member of Parliament of Indian heritage to compete for the top job at 10 Downing Street.

Truss polled 81,326 votes, compared to Sunak's 60,399 in an election with a high turnout of 82.6 per cent, with 654 rejected ballots from a total of 172,437 eligible Tory voters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
United Kingdom
Liz Truss

What's Brewing

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

 