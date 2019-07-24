Confusion in BJP regarding Bengal membership

Discontent is brewing in the West Bengal unit of the BJP over the Central leadership’s refusal to share membership data in the state.

The data includes memberships through online, offline and by missed calls.

BJP sources revealed that even though the membership drive has started on July 6 with a designated target of enrolling 1 crore members in Bengal, the central leadership is yet to share any data with the state unit regarding online membership applications and those made through missed calls.

“We have repeatedly asked the central leadership to share the data regarding membership applications in Bengal but they are either dodging the question or not responding at all,” a senior state BJP leader said.

However, a section of state BJP leaders claim that the reason behind the central leadership’s refusal to share the data on membership applications in West Bengal was certain irregularities in the membership data sent to the central leadership earlier.

BJP sources revealed that the irregularities took place during the previous membership drive in 2013 when the saffron party was not considered a major player in Bengal.

“At that time the then state unit sent a report to the central leadership claiming that they have been able to enroll about 40 lakh members in Bengal through online, offline applications and by missed calls. Several irregularities were noticed in the data including inactive members,” BJP sources said.

As a result this time the central leadership is reluctant to share the data regarding membership applications made online and through missed calls with the state unit.

However, the state unit has the data regarding membership application made offline or by filling up forms.

“We have received about 16 lakh such membership requests till July 21,” BJP sources said.

Even such membership applications are being closely scrutinized by the central leadership to ensure that malcontents do not enter the party. With BJP being on the rise in Bengal it remains to be seen how the membership issue develops in the future.