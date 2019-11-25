Cong claims lady MPs manhandled in LS, files complaint

Congress on Monday alleged that two of its women members were manhandled by security staff while they were protesting in the Lok Sabha against the “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra.

Congress member Jothimani S from Karur in Tamil Nadu and Remya Haridas from Alathur in Kerala claimed that they have been “pushed and manhandled” by the security staff inside the Lok Sabha while they were protesting in the Well of the House.

“Our dignity and right to protest has been compromised,” Jothimani told reporters here. She said the Congress party has lodged a strong protest over the incident with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Narrating the turn of events, Jothimani said she had joined her party colleagues in raising slogans in the Lok Sabha over the political situation in Maharashtra when the Speaker ordered removal of Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan from the House.

Jothimani said Hibi had even warned the security staff against manhandling the Congress lawmakers.

The security staff came to the Well of the House to remove Hibi and Prathapan and in the process pushed and manhandled me and Remya, Jothimani told reporters, flanked by Remya and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury claimed that Parliament had been turned into a war zone and Delhi Police personnel were all around to desist the Congress members from protesting.

“From Arunachal Pradesh to Maharashtra, BJP has murdered democracy everywhere. It is our right to raise this issue in Parliament and all other for a,” Chowdhury said.