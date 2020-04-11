Cong evolves 'Corona Action Strategy' in all states

Cong evolves 'Corona Action Strategy' involving its workers in combating COVID-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 11 2020, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 08:51 ist
Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Friday formulated a "Corona Action Strategy" across states to utilise its cadre and organisations to combat COVID-19 on a "war footing", with party chief Sonia Gandhi stressing on ramping up testing to deal with the pandemic.

She also flagged concerns over "massive shortfall" in a number of testing centers in the country and demanded a special financial package for the MSME sector and labourers working there, besides urging partymen to help farmers.

Gandhi held discussions over video conferencing for over three hours with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents to chart out a comprehensive strategy to combat and contain the virus.

Gandhi also stressed on the necessity of instituting meaningful financial incentives for frontline workers fighting coronavirus and said it was non-negotiable.

The Congress also called for special assistance to farmers.

In addition to providing support to harvest and transport the crops, the central and state governments must ensure fair and remunerative prices for the produce, the party said.

Gandhi also called for ensuring adequate support to farmers for planting the next crop cycle.

