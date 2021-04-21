Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tests positive for Covid-19

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Chowdhury will continue to campaign for the remaining phases of the West Bengal election virtually, he tweeted.

I have been tested covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away covid from your lives. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) April 21, 2021

He had been actively campaigning for Congress in West Bengal.

Minutes after Chowdhury's announcement, Shashi Tharoor also tweeted that his family and he had tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19, meanwhile, former PM Manmohan Singh is in AIIMS afflicted by the virus.

Reacting to the news, PM Modi tweeted that he is "Praying for the well-being and swift recovery" of the Opposition leader.

Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da. @adhirrcinc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

