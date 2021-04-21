Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tests positive for Covid-19

Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury positive for Covid

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 21 2021, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 20:17 ist
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Chowdhury will continue to campaign for the remaining phases of the West Bengal election virtually, he tweeted.

 

He had been actively campaigning for Congress in West Bengal.

Minutes after Chowdhury's announcement, Shashi Tharoor also tweeted that his family and he had tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19, meanwhile, former PM Manmohan Singh is in AIIMS afflicted by the virus.

Reacting to the news, PM Modi tweeted that he is "Praying for the well-being and swift recovery" of the Opposition leader.

More to follow...

