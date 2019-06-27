Cong leader's killing reflects failure of law: Rahul

Cong leader's killing reflects failure of law: Rahul

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India,
  • Jun 27 2019, 14:22pm ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2019, 14:35pm ist
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the killing of the party's Haryana unit leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul.

"The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Vikas Chaudhary
Comments (+)
 