Cong leaders not allowed to meet Chidambaram in Tihar

A Congress delegation attempted to meet former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Friday but were not allowed to, as rules of the jail did not permit it.

The delegation of Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Secretary P C Chacko and leaders Manikkam Tagore and Avinash Pandey went to the jail to meet him.

However, sources said, the jail officials told the leaders that they could not meet Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody in the INX Media case on Thursday, as he already had visitors today.

Chidambaram's son Karti, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, and others met him on Friday. Jail officials told the leaders that only three visits per week are allowed as per jail rules and not more than one on a particular day.

The leaders then enquired with the Jail Superintendent about Chidambaram and his well being.

The former Minister is lodged in a separate cell in Jail No 7 of the Tihar prison complex. As he has Z-level security, the CBI court had allowed Chidambaram's request for special facilities like a separate cell, a cot, a bathroom with western-style facilities, security and medicine.