Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Gandhi has wished Modi a healthy, happy and long life, a Congress statement said.

Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, is in Gujarat to seek blessings of his nonagenarian mother Hiraben and visit the 138.68 meters high Sardar Sarovar dam, at Kevadia near Ahmedabad, which has been overflowing for the first time.