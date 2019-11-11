Cong recalls Seshan's contribution to electoral reforms

Several top Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan, with Rahul Gandhi saying there was a time when election commissioners were impartial and brave.

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi said Seshan was a seasoned civil servant who went on to serve as the Cabinet Secretary.

"Shri Seshan will always be remembered for strengthening the Election Commission of India and pioneering many a far-reaching electoral reform," she said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled Seshan's demise and said, "Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave and feared. Shri T N Seshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing."

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the democracy of the country will always be proud of Seshan.

"I wish, the tradition set by you could have been followed in these times as well through some more brave people," he said.

"You will always be a source of inspiration to the lovers of democracy," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

Several senior Congress leaders such as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora, among others, condoled Seshan's passing away.

Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.