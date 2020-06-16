Cong says ‘shocking’ death of Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers

The Congress on Tuesday termed as “shocking” and “unacceptable” the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.
"Shocking, Unbelievable, and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.
Also Read | Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh
An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said.
They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.
A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.
Who will be inside stadiums when Premier League returns
Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India
Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home
From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi
The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask
The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals
The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT