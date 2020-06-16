Shocking, Unbelievable: Cong on death of Army officer

Cong says ‘shocking’ death of Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 15:04 ist
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credits: PTI Photo

The Congress on Tuesday termed as “shocking” and “unacceptable” the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.

"Shocking, Unbelievable, and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Also Read | Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said.

They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

