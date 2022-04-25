Cong sets up Empowered Action Group, Chintan Shivir in Udaipur from May 13

Congress will hold a three-day 'Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur from May 13 to brainstorm on giving shape to organisational restructuring and electoral strategy for the sagging outfit even as interim party chief Sonia Gandhi decided to set up an Empowered Action Group – 2024 to tackle “political challenges” head-on.

The schedule for the Chintan Shivir and the setting of an empowered group came after days of deliberations over suggestions put forward by election strategist Prashant Kishor, whose involvement with the party has created a lot of buzz, and an eight-member panel submitting their report on his suggestions on April 21.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Sonia will name the members of the empowered committee in the coming days, even as questions about Kishor’s entry into the party remained unanswered amid growing discontentment in the party over his involvement.

Kishor's meeting with Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao over the week-end appears to have given ammunition to those opposed to the election strategist's entry into the Congress.

While Kishor maintains that he now has no links with I-PAC, the political consultancy company he floated, many are not buying his argument and point out his involvement with Trinamool Congress, YSR Congress and others.

One of the vocal opponents of Kishor is the Telangana Congress leaders, especially for his links with TRS. Congress Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore at least twice voiced state leaders' concern by ruling out any alliance with TRS and trustworthiness. “Never trust someone who is friends with our enemy,” he tweeted with a question, “is it correct?”

When queried about Kishor’s future role, Surjewala declined to answer, saying Sonia would decide on who will be in the empowered group. He said he would prefer not to answer questions other than those related to Chintan Shivir and the empowered group.

Amid indications that the panel report was not in favour of Kishor’s induction into the party, a section of the leaders is arguing that the election strategist knew about it and he made a show of his meeting with the TRS chief.

At the Chintan Shivir, around 400 leaders will participate. Surjewala said the focus of the deliberations will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to society.

He said the session will also deliberate on the broad strategy of Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The decision to hold Chintan Shivir was taken at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in March after the party was routed in the Assembly elections to five states.