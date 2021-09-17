Cong slams CM Sawant for discrepancies in Goa's Covid death toll

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should come clear on the discrepancies in the Covid-19 death toll, the Congress legislative party said on Friday.

The state Directorate of Health Services on Thursday attributed 68 more deaths to the overall Covid fatality tally which has now risen to 3,290.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, who addressed reporters after a meeting of the five-member Congress legislature party (CLP), also expressed concern about the rising number of crimes against women in the coastal state.

"The members also discussed the discrepancies’ and ambiguities in the Covid deaths reported by the government. The CLP members expressed shock over the late reporting of almost 68 Covid deaths and urged the Chief Minister to issue detailed clarification on the lapses and goof-ups and place before the public the corrective actions taken by the government," Kamat told reporters.

Referring to the latest report published by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which has underlined an increase in the crime rate in the state, Kamat said: "The CLP discussed on the prevailing law and order situation in the state and raised serious concerns over the steep rise in crimes in Goa."

"The NCRB report of 2020 has shown a rise of almost 73 per cent in crimes in Goa. The report has also stated that the average rate of rapes is 7.8 per cent rapes in Goa as against the national average of 4.3 per cent," Kamat said, slamming the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government for its failure to "maintain law and order in Goa".

The CLP also condemned the police lathicharge and the arrest of the National President of Indian Youth Congress B Srinivas and other Youth Congress leaders in the state earlier this week, during an agitation against rising inflation in the country.

