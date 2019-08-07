Cong tight-rope walk on J&K, consultations on Friday

The Congress did a tight-rope walk as it tried to accommodate the views of its young leaders on the Modi government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

The Congress has also convened a meeting of its general secretaries, AICC in-charges, state unit presidents, legislature party leaders, chairpersons of departments and members of Parliament on Friday for wider consultations on the Kashmir issue.

As leaders spoke in different voices on the issue, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), after a three-hour meeting late on Tuesday night, found fault with the processes adopted by the Modi government to remove the special status of J&K and split the state into two Union territories.

In a statement, the CWC noted that Article 370 was the Constitutional recognition of the terms of the Instrument of Accession between the State of Jammu and Kashmir and India.

“It deserved to be honoured until it was amended, after consultation with all sections of the people, and strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India,” it said.

The urgent CWC was necessitated as a section of the leaders openly supported the Modi government move to take away the special status of J&K under Article 370, while the party opposed the move tooth and nail in Parliament.

Senior leaders Janardan Dwivedi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deepender Hooda supported the government move, much to the discomfiture of the party. An angry Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, went to the extent of questioning the loyalty of these leaders to the party.

“Those who do not know the history of J&K and that of the Congress, I have nothing to do with them. Let them first learn the history of J&K and the Congress and then remain in the Congress,” Azad said.

The CWC also said that the manner in which the BJP government pushed the issue through Parliament had grave implications beyond J&K and called into question the very idea of India being a Union of States.

