Cong to launch its own digital media platform

The Congress party on Wednesday announced the launch of its own YouTube channel —‘INC TV’—to reach out directly to the people and accused a section of the media of being “partisan”.

The YouTube channel—with eight hours of programming—will be formally launched on April 24, which is observed as Panchayati Raj Day.

“We wish that the Congress ideology should be disseminated on a larger scale through this medium,” Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters here.

In his interactions with the media and with professors of international universities, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government of “capturing” institutions, including the media and denying access to them for opposition parties.

Congress has often targeted a section of the media as “godi media”, accusing it of doing the bidding of the Modi government.