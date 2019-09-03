Congo fever suspected, Rajasthan on alert

The health department has sounded an alert in Rajasthan after two suspected cases of the deadly Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), commonly known as Congo fever, were reported in Jodhpur.

Rajasthan Health Minister confirmed this in a statement. "Two suspected patients of Congo fever found in Jodhpur have been referred to a hospital in Ahmedabad. Their samples have also been sent for a thorough investigation." The minister added that an alert has been issued in the state.

The health department has also sent a letter to all the hospitals in Rajasthan and put them on alert. As per the department circular, Congo fever is caused by the CCHF virus and its symptoms are mostly like dengue fever, which makes the real disease difficult to diagnose.

As per the health ministry officials, the virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock. Animals bitten by infected ticks become infected and the virus remains in their bloodstream for about a week.