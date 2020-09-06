Congratulations India, you have arrested my son: Rhea Chakraborty's father issues statement

In a major step in the ongoing investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty along with the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

Breaking his silence on the issue, Rhea’s father, Lt Col (retd) Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter."

"You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” he added.

Rhea’s father has also been interrogated by the CBI in connection with Sushant’s death case.

NCB sleuths raided the residence of Miranda in Andheri West and the Chakrabortys in Santacruz West for close to four hours and seized digital devices like laptops and smartphones. During the interrogation, Showik had told the agency that he used to procure drugs for Sushant.

However, NCB has so far not found any drugs in Showik Chakraborty’s possession.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is the latest agency to be drawn into the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case. The case is already being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.