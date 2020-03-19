Congregational Friday prayers suspended in Jammu and Kashmir amid coronavirus threat

Friday prayers suspended in J&K amid coronavirus threat

Zulfikar Majid
Deserted view of Khanyar neighbourhood during restrictions in Srinagar. PTI

Amid the looming threat of the coronavirus, Jamiat-ul-Ahlihadees, a religious organisation on Thursday decided that no Friday congregational prayers would be held across Jammu and Kashmir till March 31.

A meeting of the Jamiat leaders was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of amalgam’s president Ghulam Muhammad Al-Madni. During the meeting, it was decided that the Friday congregational prayers will be put on hold in Jammu and Kashmir till March 31 in the wake of the cornavirus that has created panic among the masses.

The decision has been taken according to the teachings and principals of Islam, the general secretary of the Jamiat Lateef Alkindi said. Muslims can offer ‘Zuhar’ (afternoon) prayers at home to avoid large gathering which would otherwise be witnessed during Friday prayers.

It is worth to mention here that some of the Muslim majority countries have also decided to offer prayers at the homes instead of Masjids in a bid to ensure the virus is prevented from spreading.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia banned “Umrah”, which can be completed in a few hours. It is a pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time of year, unlike the much more intensive and time-consuming Hajj - one of the five pillars of Islam performed during a few specific days each year.

