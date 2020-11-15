Congress' Ahmed Patel in ICU with Covid-19; colleagues pray for speedy recovery

Congress’ chief troubleshooter Ahmed Patel, who had contracted Covid-19 on October 1, has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, prompting leaders across party lines to wish him a speedy recovery.

AICC Treasurer Patel, 71, had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad.

“On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment. His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” Faisal Patel tweeted.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi among others wished him a speedy recovery.

Tharoor described Patel as an “extraordinary figure in Indian politics” and wished him well.

“An extraordinary figure in Indian politics, Ahmed Patel, battles for his health. I have long been an admirer of his exceptional qualities & wish him a speedy & complete recovery. He has pulled off many great victories; praying that this will be one more,” Tharoor said.

“Much concerned about the health of senior Congress leader and MP

Ahmed Patel ji. My prayers & best wishes for his speedy recovery. May he get well soon,” Gehlot said.

“I wish Ahmed Patel ji a speedy and complete recovery at the earliest. The party needs his able guidance every step of the way,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I enquired about the health of Ahmed Patel from his son and prayed for his health and well being. Get well soon, Ahmed bhai,” Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

“Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery,” Sharma, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha said.