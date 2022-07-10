Congress appoints 5 new AICC secretaries for Karnataka

As Congress is gearing up for assembly polls in 2023, the top brass has appointed five new AICC secretaries in Karnataka after removing two existing ones. The party has made a series of appointments for different posts recently to re-energise the state unit ahead of elections.

The new AICC secretaries — D Sridhar Babu, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Mayura S Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt — will be attached to the general secretary in-charge for Karnataka. They will work under AICC General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala. Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Awla were removed from the post.

Babu, Vishnunadh and John are MLAs.

"Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC secretaries. The party appreciates their service," the party statement read.

The party also announced a political affairs committee comprising 28 members and 7 special invitees. Surjewala is the convener of the committee.

State unit president D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad, senior leaders M B Patil, H K Patil, G Parameshwara K J George and Dinesh Gundurao, former Union Ministers K H Muniyappa, M Veerappa Moily and National Taskforce member Sunil Kanugolu and others are the members of the committee.