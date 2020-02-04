Congress bigwigs hit campaign trail for Delhi polls

Shedding their inhibition, Congress bigwigs hit the campaign trail on Tuesday in the final leg of campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections where it is facing bleak prospects.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed public meetings at different places in the national capital, attacking the Modi government on the economic situation and increasing unemployment.

The Gandhi siblings trained their guns on both BJP and AAP, accusing the political opponents of launching a publicity blitzkrieg to claim credit for the achievements of the 15-year Congress rule under Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

“It is Sheila ji who built wide roads, flyovers, metro in Delhi and AAP and BJP are claiming credit for her achievements,” Priyanka said addressing a meeting in Sangam Vihar locality along with Rahul.

Rahul questioned the patriotic credentials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “How can one claim to be a patriot while at the same time spreading enmity among citizens of the country,” he said.

Rahul addressed a public meeting at Jangpura locality in South Delhi, while his sister Priyanka joined him at Sangam Vihar, from where Poonam Azad, the wife of BJP leader-turned-Congressman Kirti Azad is contesting the assembly polls.

Even before the ballots are cast, Congress is considered as an 'also-ran' in the Delhi elections which are seen as a direct fight between the BJP and AAP, with the latter enjoying a definite edge.

BJP was banking on better performance by the Congress which could have caused a dent in the voter base of AAP.

However, internal surveys conducted by the BJP had shown Congress winning no more than 5% votes, signalling a tough road ahead for the saffron party.

An opinion poll conducted by TimesNow-IPSOS had predicted AAP winning 54-60 seats in the 70-member assembly, while BJP ending a distant second with 10-14 seats. Congress may get a maximum of two seats.

In the 2015 elections, AAP had won 67 seats, leaving three for the BJP. Congress had failed to open its account.