BJP, Congress condemn Karnataka MLA Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark

The row over the rape remarks made by Karnataka Congress legislator KR Ramesh Kumar in the state assembly on Thursday had its echo in the National Capital with both the BJP and the Congress joining hands to slam it.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the remarks by her party’s MLA, calling it “indefensible”, BJP spokesperson Aparna Sarangi, too, questioned the Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, BJP legislator for laughing it off.

Also read: BJP slams Congress for Karnataka MLA's 'rape' comments

“What is sad is that the Speaker said nothing after such objectionable comments were made and even laughed,” Sarangi said.

In her tweet, Vadra said, “I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible.”

I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

Former speaker Ramesh Kumar came under fire from politicians across parties for saying that when a rape survivor is overpowered, they must sit and enjoy. Kumar later apologised for his remarks.

Earlier, the BJP questioned Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for not condemning the remarks.

Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha condemned the remarks. “If you truly believe issues for the welfare of women, you should first denounce the legislator who says that if you are raped as a woman in this country, you should enjoy it. You should first go back to your political organisation, and bring justice to the man. Then we will see who speaks for the women and children in this country,” Irani said in the Parliament.

Read more: 'To women of Karnataka, I am sorry': D K Shivakumar on Ramesh Kumar's rape 'joke'

During a press conference, BJP leaders Anil Baluni, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Rajyavardhan Rathore, too, trained guns on the Congress. “This is shameful and sad. The Congress has a history of denigrating women,” said the party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Minister of state IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to condemn the remarks. “This MLA Ramesh Kumar who thinks crimes against women like rape are a joking matter was chosen by Rahul/Priyanka Cong to be speaker of Assembly - a constitutional position! (sic),” he tweeted.

Ramesh Kumar issued an apology after his comments led to a political slugfest. “I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly … My intention was not trivialised or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark,” the legislator from Srinivaspur tweeted.

Read | 'I am sorry, let’s end this here': Ex-Karnataka Speaker apologises for 'enjoy rape' remark

In the Congress, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, as well as Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar denounced the comments.

“Speaker as custodian & Sr legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour,” tweeted Surjewala, denouncing the comments.

Apologising for the comments on Twitter, Shivakumar said that “the incident in the assembly is a sign that all of us men in politics need to do better to shed our inherent regressive attitudes towards women.”

Watch the latest DH videos: