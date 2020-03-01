Congress, BJP in war of words over I-T raids in Chhattisgarh

Income Tax Department raids on the mayor of the Congress-ruled Raipur Municipal Corporation and other Chhattisgarh government officers triggered a war of words with the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that an atmosphere of fear has been spread by carrying out the Income Tax raids and accused the Modi government of destabilising state where it lost power in December 2018.

In Delhi, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the I-T department officials carried out raids with assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), without informing the state police or the Chhattisgarh government.

Senior BJP leader Ramvichar Netam hit back at the Congress wondering why was the grand old party raising a hue and cry over action against corruption. “It is laughable to make claims about destabilising the state government after winning a huge mandate,” Netam, the chairman of the BJP ST Cell said.

Seeking to turn the tables on the BJP, Congress claimed that the income tax department action came after the state government launched a probe into cases of alleged corruption under the previous BJP government.

“A PDS scam worth Rs 36,000 crore broke out in Chhattisgarh earlier. The diary that came into police possession by chance, which gave information about the scam has been put forth in front of the media by Congress party leaders like Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo and myself,” Surjewala said.

Surjewala said that it was not surprising that the raids began only after the economic offences wing of the state government launched an investigation into alleged acts of corruption that took place under the purview of the previous BJP Government.

Senior Congress leader P L Punia said that the clumsy method, manner and timing of the raids have exposed the mal-intent and designs of the Centre.