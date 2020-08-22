Congress, BJP wrest grows in Parliamentary panels

As the rare spectacle of the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee of IT Shashi Tharoor (Congress) and its one member Nishikant Dubey (BJP) moving a privilege motion against each other over a row on summoning Facebook before the IT panel plays out, there is a concern that the neutrality of debate in Parliamentary Standing Committees could be at stake.

BJD Lok Sabha MP B Mahtab, who has been a member in key Parliamentary committees, says it is a “matter of concern” that party line views are very often being aired in Standing Committees of Parliament nowadays, which used to happen very rarely in the past.”

Mahtab was also in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Congress leader K V Thomas in 2017, which had seen a similar row. Dubey, as a member of the panel, had written to the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, seeking to move a privilege motion against Thomas after the latter kept insisting on calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the panel on the demonetisation decision.

As disputes also occurred in other panels that time, Sumitra had to call a meeting of the chairpersons of PAC, Public Undertakings Committee, Estimates Committee and department-related standing committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to douse the fire and streamline the working of committees.

This time the row erupted when Tharoor expressed the intent to take up the issue of a Wall Street Journal report that suggested how Facebook India turned a blind eye to a hate speech of a BJP leader and three others to ward off any damage to its business prospects.

As Dubey went hammer and tongs questioning Tharoor’s decision, the latter wrote to the Speaker to issue a privilege notice against the BJP MP. Dubey was quick to retaliate with a counter privilege notice against Tharoor as well as Rahul.

From Land Acquisition Bill to the summoning of Facebook, from adopting a report on 2G to discussing Bofors, Rafale, AgustaWestland and most recently PM-CARES fund, the divide on party-line has sharply come to fore in Parliamentary panels.

Over a week ago, Congress and BJP members sparred at a meeting of the IT panel over the issue relating to the speed of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

A fortnight ago, BJP MPs tried to stall the discussion on the draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020 at the first meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on environment, forests and climate change and science and technology.

In July, when PAC Chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wanted to examine the PM-CARES fund, BJP members foiled the attempt.

Calling such rumblings “unfortunate”, Mahtab said: “There are set of rules on how Standing Committees have to function in a non-partisan manner. If someone crosses the line, it becomes a collective responsibility of the panel to see it rectified.”