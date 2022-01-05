Congress cancels all UP rallies, Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

Cong cancels all UP rallies, Yogi calls off Noida event

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 12:34 ist
Flags of political parties Congress and BJP. Credit: DH File Photo/Reuters Photo

Amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases across India, Congress has cancelled all rallies in Uttar Pradesh. 

On Tuesday, the grand old party drew flak after some girls participating in a long-distance run organised by the Congress as part of its "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign were injured in a stampede-like situation Bareilly on Tuesday. Congress leaders in Lucknow termed it a conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also reportedly cancelled Thursday's rally in Noida. 

More to follow...

Congress
Uttar Pradesh
UP Polls
Noida
Yogi Adityanath
BJP

