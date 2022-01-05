Congress cancels all UP rallies, Yogi Adityanath calls off Noida event

Amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases across India, Congress has cancelled all rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the grand old party drew flak after some girls participating in a long-distance run organised by the Congress as part of its "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign were injured in a stampede-like situation Bareilly on Tuesday. Congress leaders in Lucknow termed it a conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh Congress has postponed its 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathon due to rise in COVID cases 7 to 8 marathons were planned in Noida, Varanasi, and various other districts of the states in the coming days pic.twitter.com/v62e6YKOQE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also reportedly cancelled Thursday's rally in Noida.

More to follow...

