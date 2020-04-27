Congress corporator dies of coronavirus in Ahmedabad

A 67-year-old Congress corporator from Ahmedabad died due to coronavirus at a hospital here on Sunday night, officials said.

He was admitted to the civic-run Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital here on April 15 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The victim died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told PTI on Monday.

"He was suffering from multiple co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension. He had also undergone a heart stent implant," SVP Hospital CEO Ramya Bhatt said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express grief over the corporator's demise.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also condoled the corporator's death, saying he was a committed party worker who always placed the welfare of society ahead of his own well being.

Congress leader Rajeev Satav, Gujarat party unit president Amit Chavda, and other party leaders like Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhwadia also condoled the corporator's demise.

A Congress MLA from Ahmedabad had also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and was undergoing treatment, an official said.

Till Sunday, Ahmedabad reported 2,189 COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.