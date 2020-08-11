Congress credits Rahul for Rajasthan peace; non-committal on Ashok Gehlot

Congress on Tuesday credited Rahul Gandhi for ending Sachin Pilot’s rebellion in Rajasthan but remained non-committal on whether Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would complete his tenure in office.

After a month-long stay in the national capital, Pilot and MLAs supporting him reached Jaipur, where the former deputy chief minister said he was hurt at certain personal remarks made by Gehlot and had expected him to resolve disputes and take everyone along.

As Pilot reached Jaipur, Gehlot made his way to Jaisalmer where MLAs supporting him were ensconced in a luxury hotel, indicating that the truce reached between them was clearly uneasy.

Gehlot reiterated his remarks that he would give the rebels a “warm hug” if the party high command had decided to forgive them.

At the AICC briefing, chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala appeared non-committal to questions on whether Gehlot would remain as chief minister for the remaining term of three-and-a-half-years.

“We are proud of Congress MLAs, Independent MLAs and those of friendly parties and we will unitedly run the Congress party government for three-and-a-half-years,” Surjewala said.

As Pilot reached Jaipur, he was mobbed by his supporters who raised slogans in his favour.

Speaking to reporters, Pilot insisted that he had not sought any post from the party.

“I have not demanded any post from the party but have said that MLAs have raised issues and there should be no vendetta politics against them,” he told reporters at his residence.

He said differences can be ideological, on functioning or thoughts but in politics, there is no space for vendetta.

Congress was all set to project the Rajasthan peace deal as Rahul’s success in dealing with factional fights within the party.

“Rahul Gandhi’s vision and resolve to take everyone along and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s support bore results. The solution could be found because of the maturity shown by Ashok Gehlot and inherent commitment of Sachin Pilot,” Surjewala told reporters.