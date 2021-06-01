Congress demands HC-monitored probe into 'looting' of forest resources

Cong demands probe into 'looting' of forest resources

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 01 2021, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 20:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday demanded a High Court-monitored probe into the alleged looting of forest resources in Wayanad district, saying that the government was protecting those involved.

Congress MLA, T Siddique, in a press meet here, alleged that the forest minister had held discussions with some people who were associated with the smugglers.

"The government is protecting those who have been looting and smuggling of trees from the forest. The forest department is yet to take any action on the matter. We demand a high court-monitored probe," Siddique said.

Congress leader P T Thomas, who also attended the press meet, said rosewood trees worth crores of Rupees were looted by smugglers.

"Was the minister part of any conspiracy? Why was the Forest ministry, which was held by the CPI last term, taken over by NCP?" Thomas asked.

The Congress leaders alleged that more than 20 rosewood trees were smuggled and the government was yet to take any action.

They also alleged that those involved in the matter have over 40 cases registered against them. 

