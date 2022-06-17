Congress demands Parliament panel meet on Agnipath scheme

Senior Rajya Sabha MP and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Tuesday demanded an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to discuss the controversial 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, at a time violent protests have erupted against it.

In a letter to Standing Committee Chairman Jual Oram, the Congress MP also urged that major stakeholders and defence experts be invited to seek their opinion on the programme, which was announced on Wednesday.

"...Violent protests are continuing across the country over the recently announced 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme by the Central Government. There is widespread anger among the youth with regard to this scheme particularly due to its temporary nature, lack of pension and health care benefits," Venugopal said.

He said the scheme carries multiple risks, including the "subversion of the long-standing traditions" of the armed forces and there is also "wide apprehension" that the soldiers recruited under the scheme may lack required training in six months.

"For all obvious reasons, it is evident that the scheme is poorly conceived and hastily drawn up without any wide consultations with stakeholders. In this regard, I urge you to convene an urgent meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence at the earliest to discuss and deliberate upon the Agnipath scheme in detail," Venugopal said.

Venugopal is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.