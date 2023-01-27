Congress demands SEBI probe into Hindenburg report on Adani Group

As the Adani Group is on the defence after the Hindenburg research accused the business entity of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”, the Congress on Friday issued a statement seeking "serious investigation" by the SEBI into the matter.

"The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned the Modi government for turning a blind eye to their "favourite business group".

Also Read — Adani Group stocks sink up to 20% after Hindenburg report

"For all its posturing about black money, has the Modi government chosen to turn a blind eye towards illicit activities by its favourite business group? Is there a quid pro quo? Will SEBI investigate these allegations to the fullest and not just in name?"

Hinting at the "close relationship" that Adani Group and Modi government share, Ramesh said that as a "responsible" Opposition, Congress urges SEBI and RBI "to play their roles as stewards of the financial system and to investigate these allegations in the wider public interest."

Jairam Ramesh said that though it is not for them to react on research report on an individual company, Adani Group is "no ordinary conglomerate," since it has been a close ally of the PM Modi since the time he was the CM of Gujarat.

"The Modi Sarkar can try and impose censorship. But in an era of globalisation of Indian businesses and financial markets can Hindenburg-type reports that focus on corporate misgovernance be simply brushed aside and dismissed as being 'malicious'?" the statement said.